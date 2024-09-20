Aftermath of earthquake in West Java, Indonesia

This photo provided by Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) shows rescuers collecting useable items from damaged houses after an earthquake struck Kertasari village in Bandung regency, West Java, Indonesia, Sept. 19, 2024. A shallow earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale struck Indonesia's West Java province on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring at least 82 others, officials reported. (Photo: Xinhua)

