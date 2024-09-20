View of Gwadar port in SW Pakistan

This photo taken on Sept. 18, 2024 shows a view of fishermen dockyard near the Gwadar port in Gwadar, southwest Pakistan. Launched in 2013, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the flagship project under the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), is a corridor linking Gwadar port with Kashgar in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, highlighting energy, transport, and industrial cooperation. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 17, 2024 shows a view of fishermen dockyard near the Gwadar port in Gwadar, southwest Pakistan. Launched in 2013, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the flagship project under the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), is a corridor linking Gwadar port with Kashgar in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, highlighting energy, transport, and industrial cooperation. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 18, 2024 shows a view of the Gwadar port in Gwadar, southwest Pakistan. Launched in 2013, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the flagship project under the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), is a corridor linking Gwadar port with Kashgar in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, highlighting energy, transport, and industrial cooperation. (Photo: Xinhua)

