Oldest hippo celebrates 39th birthday at Warsaw Zoo in Poland

Pelagia, the oldest hippo in Poland, celebrates its 39th birthday at Warsaw Zoo in Warsaw, Poland on Sept. 19, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

