Vendors arrange mosquito nets at market in Dhaka, Bangladesh

A worker makes mosquito nets at a market in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sept. 18, 2024. The June-September monsoon period is the peak season for dengue fever in Bangladesh, a high-risk country prone to the mosquito-borne disease. Amidst the outbreak of dengue fever, the demand for mosquito nets has surged dramatically. (Photo: Xinhua)