Aerobatics team of Indonesian Naval Aviator performs at Bali Int'l Airshow 2024

Rajawali Laut Flight, the aerobatics team of the Indonesian Naval Aviator, perform at the Bali International Airshow 2024 in Bali, Indonesia, Sept. 18, 2024. The Bali International Airshow 2024 is held here from Sept. 18 to 21. (Photo: Xinhua)

