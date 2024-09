"Moo Deng" is seen with her mother Jona at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province, Thailand, Sept. 18, 2024. The new star of Khao Kheow Open Zoo, a female dwarf hippopotamus named "Moo Deng", which means "bouncy pork", was born on July 10, 2024. She went viral on social media recently for her cute look and energetic vibe. (Photo: Xinhua)

"Moo Deng" is seen with her mother Jona at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province, Thailand, Sept. 18, 2024. The new star of Khao Kheow Open Zoo, a female dwarf hippopotamus named "Moo Deng", which means "bouncy pork", was born on July 10, 2024. She went viral on social media recently for her cute look and energetic vibe. (Photo: Xinhua)

"Moo Deng" is seen with her mother Jona at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province, Thailand, Sept. 18, 2024. The new star of Khao Kheow Open Zoo, a female dwarf hippopotamus named "Moo Deng", which means "bouncy pork", was born on July 10, 2024. She went viral on social media recently for her cute look and energetic vibe. (Photo: Xinhua)