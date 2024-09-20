PHOTO / WORLD
Exhibition on mural paintings along ancient Silk Road held in Paris
By Xinhua Published: Sep 20, 2024 10:50 AM
Guests visit the Silk Road Danqing, an exhibition of copies of cave temple mural paintings along the ancient Silk Road at the China Cultural Center in Paris, France, Sept. 18, 2024. The exhibition will last till Sept. 24, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

A woman visits the Silk Road Danqing, an exhibition of copies of cave temple mural paintings along the ancient Silk Road at the China Cultural Center in Paris, France, Sept. 18, 2024. The exhibition will last till Sept. 24, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

A woman visits the Silk Road Danqing, an exhibition of copies of cave temple mural paintings along the ancient Silk Road at the China Cultural Center in Paris, France, Sept. 18, 2024. The exhibition will last till Sept. 24, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

A woman visits the Silk Road Danqing, an exhibition of copies of cave temple mural paintings along the ancient Silk Road at the China Cultural Center in Paris, France, Sept. 18, 2024. The exhibition will last till Sept. 24, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

