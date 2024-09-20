GT Podcast with Mulan: China to step up counteractions if Manila keeps provoking; US rate cut unlikely to have major impact on China

1 x GT Podcast with Mulan

In today's podcast:Chinese experts described the Philippines' latest remarks—asserting that it has not given up China's Xianbin Jiao just two days after the withdrawal of the Philippine Coast Guard ship MRRV-9701 from the area—as a political posture to "save face." They suggested that this indicates Manila is likely to continue making provocations in the South China Sea.The US Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates for the first time in four years is unlikely to have a major impact on China's ongoing economic growth and market stability, Chinese economists said on Thursday.The trajectory of China-US military relations is consistent with the broader development of bilateral ties, which are currently stabilizing, Yao Yunzhu, retired major general of the People's Liberation Army of China, said in an exclusive interview with the Global Times.While the Chinese mainland delegation marked a historic breakthrough at the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics, Taiwan's secessionist Democratic Progressive Party authorities have faced strong backlash after aggressively promoting "Taiwan values" and politicizing sports by establishing a sports authority and advocating for the use of the name "Taiwan" in international competitions.During the Mid-Autumn Festival holidays, one documentary film The Sinking of Lisbon Maru garnered widespread acclaim in China. The film not only recounts a relatively obscure episode of World War II but also serves as a vivid reminder of the cruelty of war and the bravery of ordinary Chinese people.