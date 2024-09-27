High-quality cattle breeding industry developed in Bole City, China's Xinjiang

Cattle feed on silage at an animal husbandry park in Bole City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 25, 2024. In recent years, the city of Bole has been committed to developing high-quality cattle breeding industry. The beef products here have taken a share in the middle- and high-end market, spurring the upgrading of local animal husbandry industry. (Photo: Xinhua)

