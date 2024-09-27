YAYA Down Jacket Returns to Milan Fashion Week, Showcasing the Charm of Oriental Fashion

Photo: YaYa Joint-Stock Company

On September 23, 2024, the Chinese national brand "YAYA Down Jacket" made its second appearance at Milan Fashion Week, unveiling the 2024 Black Label Goose collection. This collection features top-grade Siberian goose down, winning the attention of the global fashion industry with its fineness, fluffiness, and exceptional warmth.Since its inception in 1972, YAYA has continuously explored high-quality down resources worldwide. In 2023, it established cooperation with Iceland for eiderdown. The introduction of the top-grade goose down during this Milan trip not only demonstrates an international perspective but also provides valuable insights for the globalization of Chinese brands.The YAYA Black Label Goose embodies the transformation of Chinese brands from "Made in China" to "Created in China," marking YAYA Down Jacket's advancement into the high-end segment of the global value chain and a unique exhibition of oriental charm.