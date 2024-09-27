Robotics Strategy Forum 2024 held in Sofia, Bulgaria

People visit the exhibition area of the "Robotics Strategy Forum 2024" in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Sept. 26, 2024. The event was held on Thursday at Sofia Tech Park for the sixth consecutive year, continuing its mission to boost innovation in robotics and autonomous technologies. (Photo by Marian Draganov/Xinhua)

A woman fine-tunes a product at the exhibition area of the "Robotics Strategy Forum 2024" in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Sept. 26, 2024. The event was held on Thursday at Sofia Tech Park for the sixth consecutive year, continuing its mission to boost innovation in robotics and autonomous technologies. (Photo by Marian Draganov/Xinhua)

People visit the exhibition area of the "Robotics Strategy Forum 2024" in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Sept. 26, 2024. The event was held on Thursday at Sofia Tech Park for the sixth consecutive year, continuing its mission to boost innovation in robotics and autonomous technologies. (Photo by Marian Draganov/Xinhua)