Comprehensive supply ship Luomahu conducts replenishment-at-sea

Comprehensive supply ship Luomahu (Hull 964) attached to a navy flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command provides liquid supply to Type 052D guided-missile destroyer Guilin (Hull 164) via alongside replenishment-at-sea during a comprehensive logistic exercise on August 6, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Junlin)

Comprehensive supply ship Luomahu (Hull 964) attached to a navy flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command provides liquid supply to Type-054A guided missile frigate Bayannaoer (Hull 551) via alongside replenishment-at-sea during a comprehensive logistic exercise on August 6, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Junlin)