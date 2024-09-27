Rodin-themed art center to open in Shanghai, featuring iconic works of legendary French sculptor

Visitors take photos of an original size version of The Thinker, an emblematic work of Auguste Rodin, at a preview of exhibition Rodin: A Hinge Figure towards Modernity in Shanghai on September 27, 2024. (Photo: Chen Xia/GT)

In soft, ambient lighting, “The Thinker” rests his fist against his chin, lost in profound contemplation. Just a few steps away, “Balzac” stands tall, head held high. These masterpieces, crafted by the legendary French artist Auguste Rodin, are quietly placed at an exhibition hall in Shanghai, inviting local visitors on a journey through the splendor of 19th-century French art.The exhibition Rodin: A Hinge Figure towards Modernity will kick off on Saturday as the opening exhibition of the much-anticipated Centre d’ Art Rodin, or Rodin art center in Shanghai, a key cultural exchange project under the theme of the 60th anniversary of China-France diplomatic ties this year.The exhibition showcases more than 100 authentic artworks, including sculptures, paintings, and porcelain pieces, collector and the center’s president Wu Jing said at the opening ceremony on Friday.Some of the most emblematic works on display include Age of Bronze (large model), Monument to Balzac, and The Thinker (medium model), which are precious French national cultural properties deposited in the collection of Paris-based Rodin Museum that have been loaned to the center, Wu introduced.For example, Age of Bronze (large model), is considered Rodin’s first truly personal work. The sensitive and vibrant modeling of the statue, which a young Belgian soldier named Auguste Ney posed for, was “the result of a close study of all the profiles of the model,” said a booklet of the exhibition.The medium model of the world-renowned The Thinker on display, was an original size version of The Thinker that Rodin made in 1880. Years later, Rodin created the monumental version of The Thinker in 1903, which then became an iconic work in the history of world sculpture.Notably, most exhibits are displayed openly without glass covers. “It’s a bold move, but we want to offer a perfect visiting experience,” Wu told the Global Times.Born in Paris in 1840, Rodin is hailed as the “father of modern sculpture.” In addition to being a great sculptor, he was also a collector deeply interested in Chinese art. The exhibition also features 16 Chinese artworks and objects collected by Rodin during his lifetime, including terracotta figurines from the Sui and Tang dynasties (581-907), bronzes and porcelain pieces from Qing Dynasty (1644-1911).The venue of the center, located by Shanghai’s iconic Huangpu River, was transformed from the former French Pavilion of the 2010 Shanghai World Expo.Amélie Simier, director of the center’s partner Rodin Museum, said it is an ideal location for the center. “And it’s also an ideal time to open the center in Shanghai, showcasing our best sculptures and culture to Chinese visitors, to mark the 60 years anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between France and China,” Simier told the Global Times.