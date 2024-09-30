"Tiger Day" event held in Vladivostok, Russia

A child with tiger makeup draws a picture during the "Tiger Day" event in Vladivostok, Russia, Sept. 29, 2024. Since the year 2000, the last Sunday of September has been the "Tiger Day" in Russia. On Sunday, the city of Vladivostok hosted a variety of colorful events to promote awareness of protecting tigers and other wild animals. Photo: Xinhua

A teenager dresses up for the "Tiger Day" event in Vladivostok, Russia, Sept. 29, 2024. Since the year 2000, the last Sunday of September has been the "Tiger Day" in Russia. On Sunday, the city of Vladivostok hosted a variety of colorful events to promote awareness of protecting tigers and other wild animals. Photo: Xinhua

A volunteer paints tiger makeup on a child's face during the "Tiger Day" event in Vladivostok, Russia, Sept. 29, 2024. Since the year 2000, the last Sunday of September has been the "Tiger Day" in Russia. On Sunday, the city of Vladivostok hosted a variety of colorful events to promote awareness of protecting tigers and other wild animals. Photo: Xinhua

Children complete a tiger puzzle during the "Tiger Day" event in Vladivostok, Russia, Sept. 29, 2024. Since the year 2000, the last Sunday of September has been the "Tiger Day" in Russia. On Sunday, the city of Vladivostok hosted a variety of colorful events to promote awareness of protecting tigers and other wild animals. Photo: Xinhua

Children take part in a rope labyrinth game during the "Tiger Day" event in Vladivostok, Russia, Sept. 29, 2024. Since the year 2000, the last Sunday of September has been the "Tiger Day" in Russia. On Sunday, the city of Vladivostok hosted a variety of colorful events to promote awareness of protecting tigers and other wild animals. Photo: Xinhua