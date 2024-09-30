: October 1, 2024 marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. To commemorate this milestone, the Global Times is launching a series of graphics highlighting the nation's major achievements over the past 75 years. The third in the series showcases China's achievements in environmental protection in the past 75 years.

75 years of China's environmental protection achievements. Graphic: GT

