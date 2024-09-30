Xi pays tribute to fallen heroes on Martyrs' Day; activities held nationwide to mark the day

Xi Jinping straightens the ribbon on a flower basket during a ceremony to present flower baskets to fallen heroes at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and other Party and state leaders attended a ceremony to present flower baskets to fallen heroes at Tian'anmen Square in central Beijing on Monday.The event was held to commemorate China's Martyrs' Day, which annually falls on September 30, a day ahead of China's National Day.Representatives from all walks of life and the relatives of fallen heroes, as well as Chinese Young Pioneers, offered flower baskets and bouquets in front of the Monument to the People's Heroes, in tribute to the martyrs.China's top legislature approved September 30 as Martyrs' Day in 2014 to commemorate those who sacrificed their lives for national independence and prosperity.Also on Monday, multiple cities across China held various memorial activities to commemorate the martyrs, with many people visiting war memorial museums to lay bouquets and pay tribute.In recent days, multiple public security organs in Hubei, Guangdong, Shanghai and other parts of China organized memorial activities at the local martyrs' memorial parks, inspiring participants to inherit and carry forward the spirit of heroes in the new era.According to cpd.com affiliated with Ministry of Public Security, police are the most sacrificed group during peace time. Since the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949, more than 17,000 police officers have died in the line of duty, with over 3,700 honored as martyrs.Some theater commands also organized soldiers to participate in memorial activities and learn about heroic and patriotic deeds of martyrs.Some compatriots from Taiwan island also laid flowers for fallen heroes at the Unknown Heroes Memorial Square in Xishan National Forest Park in Beijing on Sunday.To commemorate the Martyrs' Day, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs and the State Post Bureau jointly designed and released commemorative stamps, with the Monument to the People's Heroes as the main picture.China has a long tradition of commemorating and honoring martyrs and other heroes who contributed greatly to the nation's development. Incomplete statistics suggest China has about 20 million martyrs. However, as many of them did not leave their names in times of war, only about 1.96 million martyrs have been enlisted in the government's directory, according to public information.The country has about a million burial sites dedicated to martyrs. According to Ministry of Veterans Affairs, about 150,000 martyr memorial facilities and more than 730,000 martyrs' burial sites have been recorded in the information system, and 250,000 martyrs' tombs and memorial sites have been repaired, according to media reports in September.Global Times