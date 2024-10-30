Tianfu New Area in Sichuan witnesses high-quality development

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 23, 2024 shows the Chengdu Science and Technology Ecological Island under construction in Tianfu New Area, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Ten years ago, the Tianfu New Area was officially approved as a national-level new economic zone. Prioritizing ecology and green development, the Tianfu New Area has taken construction of a park city as one of its guidelines. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 17, 2024 shows the Chengdu Science City by the Xinglong Lake in Tianfu New Area, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Ten years ago, the Tianfu New Area was officially approved as a national-level new economic zone. Prioritizing ecology and green development, the Tianfu New Area has taken construction of a park city as one of its guidelines. Meanwhile, it has also focused on strengthening technological innovation and optimizing the business environment. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 17, 2024 shows the Chengdu Science City by the Xinglong Lake in Tianfu New Area, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Ten years ago, the Tianfu New Area was officially approved as a national-level new economic zone. Prioritizing ecology and green development, the Tianfu New Area has taken construction of a park city as one of its guidelines. Meanwhile, it has also focused on strengthening technological innovation and optimizing the business environment. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 23, 2024 shows a view of Western China International Expo City in Tianfu New Area, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Ten years ago, the Tianfu New Area was officially approved as a national-level new economic zone. Prioritizing ecology and green development, the Tianfu New Area has taken construction of a park city as one of its guidelines. Meanwhile, it has also focused on strengthening technological innovation and optimizing the business environment. (Photo: Xinhua)