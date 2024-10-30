Skydivers fly by a pyramid during the skydiving festival "Jump Like a Pharaoh" at Giza Pyramids scenic spot in Giza, Egypt, on Oct. 29, 2024. The seventh edition of the skydiving festival kicked off at the Giza Pyramids on Tuesday, attracting around 200 skydivers. (Photo: Xinhua)

A skydiver flies by a pyramid during the skydiving festival "Jump Like a Pharaoh" at Giza Pyramids scenic spot in Giza, Egypt, on Oct. 29, 2024. The seventh edition of the skydiving festival kicked off at the Giza Pyramids on Tuesday, attracting around 200 skydivers. (Photo: Xinhua)

A skydiver flies by a pyramid during the skydiving festival "Jump Like a Pharaoh" at Giza Pyramids scenic spot in Giza, Egypt, on Oct. 29, 2024. The seventh edition of the skydiving festival kicked off at the Giza Pyramids on Tuesday, attracting around 200 skydivers. (Photo: Xinhua)