Namibia receives 4 China-aided schools in rural areas

The Namibian government on Monday accepted the handover of four China-aided schools in the Kavango West and Zambezi regions of the southern African country.Construction of the facilities, undertaken by the Gansu Construction Investment Group, began in March 2022. Satotwa Primary School and Simanya Combined School in Kavango West, along with Liselo Combined School and Masokotwani Combined School in Zambezi, were all built with support from the Chinese government. The facilities include hostels, teachers' housing, administration blocks, classrooms, ablution facilities, libraries and beds, benefiting about 1,200 students.National Council Chairperson Lukas Sinimbo Muha said China is a reliable friend of Namibia. "This is testimony that the Chinese company has delivered to expectations," he said. "In the past, teacher numbers were limited because those who had to walk long distances no longer needed to do so, as they are now accommodated in the hostels."Muha added that the facilities will help reduce the dropout rate among students and decrease teacher turnover.In a keynote address at Satotwa Primary School, Minister of Education, Arts, and Culture Ester Anna Nghipondoka said that conducive learning environments are crucial for enhancing teaching, learning, and educational outcomes. "By providing these essential resources, we are addressing critical issues of accessibility and retention," she added.Nghipondoka said that students will no longer need to endure long, exhausting journeys to school, and teachers will enjoy increased stability and support in their roles.Chinese Ambassador to Namibia Zhao Weiping said "the China-aided schools are new symbols of China-Namibia friendship. As a friend of Namibia, China has always been keen to support Namibia's social and economic development, consistently prioritizing education in our cooperation with Namibia.""I believe that, with our joint efforts, China-Namibia relations will achieve even greater development in the years ahead, bringing more tangible benefits to our two peoples," he added.The impact of the new schools is already evident, with enrollment at Satotwa Primary School increasing from 95 to 205 learners, a result of improved access to education and the enhanced quality of learning provided by the new facilities.With the construction of the four new rural schools, China has now donated nine schools to Namibia since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1990.