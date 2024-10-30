60 killed in Israeli airstrikes on eastern Lebanon

This photo shows the damage caused by Israeli airstrikes in Baalbek, Lebanon, Oct. 29, 2024. At least 60 people, including two children, were killed and 58 others injured following Israeli air raids on the eastern Bekaa Valley, Lebanon's Health Ministry said Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)
People check the damage caused by Israeli airstrikes in Baalbek, Lebanon, Oct. 29, 2024. At least 60 people, including two children, were killed and 58 others injured following Israeli air raids on the eastern Bekaa Valley, Lebanon's Health Ministry said Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)
People check the damage caused by Israeli airstrikes in Baalbek, Lebanon, Oct. 29, 2024. At least 60 people, including two children, were killed and 58 others injured following Israeli air raids on the eastern Bekaa Valley, Lebanon's Health Ministry said Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)