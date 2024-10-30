Internal security, safety exhibition kicks off in Qatar

Visitors look at a gun at Milipol Qatar 2024, an international event for homeland security and civil defense, at Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Doha, Qatar, on Oct. 29, 2024. The three-day exhibition attracted more than 250 exhibitors. (Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors look at a model of the Global Eye plane at Milipol Qatar 2024, an international event for homeland security and civil defense, at Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Doha, Qatar, on Oct. 29, 2024. The three-day exhibition attracted more than 250 exhibitors. (Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors look at guns on display at Milipol Qatar 2024, an international event for homeland security and civil defense, at Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Doha, Qatar, on Oct. 29, 2024. The three-day exhibition attracted more than 250 exhibitors. (Photo: Xinhua)

The 15th Milipol Qatar 2024, an international exhibition for internal security and safety, was inaugurated here on Tuesday.Organized by Qatar's Ministry of Interior, the exhibition is taking place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center and will run until Oct. 31.Themed "Technology in the Service of Security," this year's exhibition hosts over 250 local and international companies, showcasing cutting-edge technological solutions to address increasing security challenges.In addition to displays, Milipol Qatar 2024 will feature seminars on key topics, such as cybersecurity, civil defense, and border and airport security.A two-day international conference on artificial intelligence for homeland security and safety technology is also scheduled for Oct. 29-30.