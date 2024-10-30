Internal security, safety exhibition kicks off in Qatar

Visitors look at a gun at Milipol Qatar 2024, an international event for homeland security and civil defense, at Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Doha, Qatar, on Oct. 29, 2024. The three-day exhibition attracted more than 250 exhibitors. (Photo: Xinhua)
Visitors look at a model of the Global Eye plane at Milipol Qatar 2024, an international event for homeland security and civil defense, at Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Doha, Qatar, on Oct. 29, 2024. The three-day exhibition attracted more than 250 exhibitors. (Photo: Xinhua)
Visitors look at guns on display at Milipol Qatar 2024, an international event for homeland security and civil defense, at Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Doha, Qatar, on Oct. 29, 2024. The three-day exhibition attracted more than 250 exhibitors. (Photo: Xinhua)