Over 14 mln people displaced by conflict in Sudan: IOM

Photo taken on Oct. 28, 2024 shows a destroyed vehicle in Bahri city, north of Khartoum, Sudan. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Tuesday that more than 14 million people had fled their homes since the beginning of the ongoing conflict in Sudan. (Photo: Xinhua)
Photo taken on Oct. 28, 2024 shows items scattered on a street in Bahri city, north of Khartoum, Sudan. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Tuesday that more than 14 million people had fled their homes since the beginning of the ongoing conflict in Sudan. (Photo: Xinhua)
