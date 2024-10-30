An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 29, 2024 shows a view of Rumeli Fortress in Istanbul, Türkiye. Rumeli Fortress, a typical example of Ottoman military architecture, is located on the west side of the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul. (Photo: Xinhua)

