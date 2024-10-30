CHINA / SOCIETY
Frontier troops of China, India implement resolutions over border area issues in an orderly way: Chinese FM
By Global Times Published: Oct 30, 2024 04:35 PM Updated: Oct 30, 2024 07:36 PM
Photo: CFP

Photo: CFP


China and India recently reached resolutions on relevant issues concerning the border. At the moment, the Chinese and Indian frontier troops are implementing the resolutions in an orderly way, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a press conference on Wednesday in response to a question regarding reports that China and India may complete the disengagement process in border area today.

Lin said at a press conference on October 22 that over a recent period of time, China and India have reached resolutions on issues concerning the border area following close communication through diplomatic and military channels. China commends the progress made and will continue working with India for the sound implementation of these resolutions, he said.
 
India Today reported on Wednesday that Indian and Chinese military commanders are scheduled to meet at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Depsang and Demchok (known as Tiannan River Valley and Dianjiao village in China) to confirm the removal of temporary structures and vehicles in the region. 
