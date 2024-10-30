Culture Beat: Intl young artists share works in ‘Flow and Reshaping’ exhibition

Photo: Courtesy of Butong Circle Center of Contemporary Art

A total of 11 international artists from nine countries and regions are sharing their latest works for a new exhibition at the Butong Circle Center of Contemporary Art in Qinhuangdao, North China's Hebei Province.They transcend cultural boundaries, use diverse artistic languages and forward-looking perspectives to explore flow and regeneration, reshaping and innovation in the context of globalization.The Flow and Reshaping Butong International Young Artists Drift Program Achievement Exhibition is displaying works such as the Formaunica Beidaihe series from Italian artist Federico Vecchi and the Icons of Architecture photograph series by Polish artist Marcin Idźkowski.According to Vecchi, his works were inspired by local earth and poetic expressions. These materials are endowed with vivid colors and aesthetic expressions, making the works glow with unique vitality.For Idźkowski, his works exquisitely capture the moment architecture interprets its form and temperament in the ever-changing light and shadow of nature. Using unique photography language, he deeply analyzes and presents the subtle and profound communication and resonance among modern architectural styles.