Culture Beat: Zhang Peili’s interactive installations shown at Red Brick Art Museum
By Global Times Published: Oct 30, 2024 11:02 PM
Photo: Courtesy of Red Brick Art Museum

Photo: Courtesy of Red Brick Art Museum

The newest solo exhibition from artist Zhang Peili at Beijing's Red Brick Art Museum features kinetic, video, and interactive installations ranging from monumental structures to vernacular objects created in recent years. 

In Zhang's view, the new exhibition expresses his inner emotions. It is the artist's dialogue with the world and then it emphasizes the question: "What is the relationship between people with technology? Technology is invented by people. It brings convenience but also makes people confused and contradictory."

In the eyes of curator Zhang Ga, the artist has been exploring new possibilities. He has never stopped, nor is he limited to an established model or style. And he is always looking for new areas to explore. 

"The space at the Red Brick Art Museum is extremely attractive to me. The works in this exhibition were all planned for this space," said Zhang. 

He also talked about the challenges he faces: "Artists always have a way to challenge themselves and overthrow the artistic language they are used to. This exhibition is both an opportunity and a challenge for me." 

The exhibition is set to run until March 2025. 


