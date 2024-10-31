Wang Yi meets Russian Deputy FM Rudenko, says China-Russia ties not directed against or interfered by third party

Chinese FM meets with Russian deputy FM in Beijing

The development of the China-Russia relations does not target any third party or is subject to interference by any third party, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko on Wednesday in Beijing.Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, said that the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination is grounded in a natural logic of history and driven by strong internal dynamics, no matter how the international situation changes.Wang said under the leadership of the two heads of state, the China-Russia relations have maintained a sound momentum of development, which serves common interests of the people of both nations and allows them to make their respective contributions to safeguarding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.He noted that not long ago, the BRICS Summit was successfully held in Russia's Kazan, making positive progress on the BRICS mechanism, promoting unity and self-strengthening of the Global South, and playing an important and constructive role in world peace and stability.He urged the two sides to make joint efforts to coordinate cooperation in various fields and exchanges at all levels, and implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state.China has taken over the rotating presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and stands ready to work closely with Russia to promote new development of the SCO, Wang added.For his part, Rudenko said that the head-of-state diplomacy has laid a good foundation for the development of bilateral relations.Russia is ready to work with China to earnestly implement the arrangements made by the two heads of state, maintain close high-level exchanges, strengthen practical cooperation, continue to maintain coordination on international and regional affairs, and push for new development of the Russia-China relations, Rudenko said.They exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis.Xinhua-Global Times