Annual Christmas season lighting ceremony held in Paris

The Champs-Elysees is lit by Christmas holiday lights in Paris, France, Nov. 24, 2024. The annual Christmas season lighting ceremony was held here on Sunday. The lights on the famed avenue will be turned on from 17:00 to midnight everyday and will last until the beginning of January 2024, with the exception of Dec. 24 and 31, when the lights will last all night long. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

People take photos at the Champs-Elysees lit by Christmas holiday lights in Paris, France, Nov. 24, 2024. The annual Christmas season lighting ceremony was held here on Sunday. The lights on the famed avenue will be turned on from 17:00 to midnight everyday and will last until the beginning of January 2024, with the exception of Dec. 24 and 31, when the lights will last all night long. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

A man takes photos at the Champs-Elysees lit by Christmas holiday lights in Paris, France, Nov. 24, 2024. The annual Christmas season lighting ceremony was held here on Sunday. The lights on the famed avenue will be turned on from 17:00 to midnight everyday and will last until the beginning of January 2024, with the exception of Dec. 24 and 31, when the lights will last all night long. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

People enjoy the Champs-Elysees lit by Christmas holiday lights in Paris, France, Nov. 24, 2024. The annual Christmas season lighting ceremony was held here on Sunday. The lights on the famed avenue will be turned on from 17:00 to midnight everyday and will last until the beginning of January 2024, with the exception of Dec. 24 and 31, when the lights will last all night long. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)