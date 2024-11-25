China, Vietnam coast guards set to start second joint patrol in Beibu Gulf for 2024

Chinese and Vietnamese navies conduct a search and rescue drill during the 36th joint patrol of Chinese and Vietnamese navies in Beibu Gulf in the South China Sea, June 26, 2024. (Photo by Li Zhengsong/Xinhua)

A China Coast Guard (CCG) fleet started heading for the Beibu Gulf on Monday to carry out a joint patrol with its Vietnamese counterpart, according to an official statement released by the CCG. A Chinese analyst said the joint patrol between the coast guard of the two countries are beneficial for enhancing mutual understanding and trust, which could also provide valuable experience for establishing maritime cooperation among countries.This marks the 28th joint patrol since 2006 to be carried out by the maritime law enforcement agencies of the two countries, and is the second such patrol of 2024 in the Beibu Gulf, according to the statement.During the joint patrol, the two sides will engage in a series of activities -- including exchanges concerning the combating of smuggling crimes at sea, and better regulation of maritime fishery production and operations, read the statement.The statement also confirmed that the two sides will work together to properly handle maritime emergencies and jointly maintain stability on the sea.Chinese and Vietnamese coast guards completed their first joint patrol in the Beibu Gulf for 2024 in April, during which their ships observed and inspected fishing boats from both countries while patrolling along planned routes in the waters.According to a statement released by the CCG at the time, the joint patrols by the Chinese and Vietnamese coast guards in the Beibu Gulf are a concrete measure for implementing the important consensus between the two parties and two countries on deepening cooperation in maritime law enforcement."The joint patrols are of great significance for the conservation of fishery resources in the relevant waters, and contribute to promoting the sustainable development of these resources," Chen Xiangmiao, director of the World Navy Research Center at the National Institute for South China Sea Studies, told the Global Times on Monday.The patrols are also beneficial for enhancing mutual understanding and trust between the coast guards of China and Vietnam, Chen said, noting that this serves as an open channel for communication between the two coast guards over maritime issues.Given that current maritime interactions are more about confrontation and competition rather than cooperation and communication, the joint patrols between the coast guards of China and Vietnam could provide valuable experience for establishing maritime cooperation among countries. "This suggests that even in the presence of differences, both sides can still cooperate if they identify the right time, place, and opportunity, which would be advantageous for both parties," Chen said.