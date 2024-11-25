SOURCE / ECONOMY
Chinese foreign ministry slams US’ planned chip restrictions, vows to firmly safeguard rights, interests
By Global Times Published: Nov 25, 2024 05:38 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning Photo: fmprc.gov.cn

A spokesperson from China's Foreign Ministry (FM) said on Monday that China has always resolutely opposed the US' overstretching of the concept of national security, abuse of export control measures, and malicious blockade and crackdown on China.

The remarks came in response to a media question during a regular press conference regarding reports of the Biden administration's plan to introduce new restrictions on chip exports to Chinese companies as early as next week.

Mao Ning, the spokesperson, emphasized that the US actions seriously violate the laws of market economy and the principle of fair competition, undermine the international economic and trade order, disrupt the stability of the global production and supply chain, and ultimately harm the interests of all countries.

Mao added that China will take resolute measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese firms.

Reuters reported on Sunday that the US government is expected to unveil new export restrictions on China as soon as next week, according to an email from the US Chamber of Commerce to its members on Thursday.

The new regulation could add up to some 200 Chinese chip companies to a trade restriction list that bars most US suppliers from shipping goods to the targeted firms, according to the Reuters report, citing the email. 

Global Times
