Wang Yi meets with Luxembourg’s deputy PM and Foreign Minister Bettel, says successful stories of China-Luxembourg cooperation hold significant demonstrative value

Chinese top diplomat Wang Yi (right) meets with Luxembourg's deputy PM and Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel in Beijing on November 25, 2024. Photo: Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The successful stories of China-Luxembourg cooperation hold significant demonstrative value in the current complex and intertwined international situation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the remarks during his talk with Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel in Beijing on Monday. Wang also noted that China and Europe are partners, not rivals, and both sides should respect and appreciate each other, think from each other's perspective and seek cooperation.At the invitation of Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel is visiting China from November 24 to 29, according to an announcement by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian on Friday.During the meeting, Wang said Luxembourg is an important cooperation partner for China. Over the more than 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Luxembourg, both sides have consistently adhered to mutual respect, equality and win-win cooperation, which has led to the long-term stable development of bilateral relations, making it an important stabilizing factor in China-Europe relations.Wang also noted that in the current complex and intertwined international situation, the successful stories of China-Luxembourg cooperation hold significant demonstrative value. These outcomes clearly prove that dialogue rather than confrontation, openness rather than closure, and connectivity rather than decoupling are the correct paths to take, which are beneficial for promoting common development and effectively addressing global challenges, he added.China and Luxembourg have a high degree of economic complementarity, and the comprehensive cooperation between the two countries has yielded fruitful results, said Wang, adding that China appreciates Luxembourg's active and pragmatic policy toward China and is willing to strengthen political mutual trust with Luxembourg, enhance the alignment of advantages, create new growth points for green development cooperation, promote people-to-people exchanges and further advance China-Luxembourg relations to new heights.Wang also said the year of 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the EU, noting that the establishment of the EU is a milestone in the process of economic globalization and the multiploidization of the world.In the face of rising unilateralism and protectionism, Wang hopes that the EU will stay true to its original intentions and maintain strategic autonomy. He added that China is willing to work with Luxembourg to promote the sustained and healthy development of China-Europe relations.For his part, Bettel said that although Luxembourg and China differ in size, both sides share a common willingness to move forward together. Luxembourg firmly adheres to the one-China principle and looks forward to working closely with China, expressing confidence in the broad prospects for the relationship between the two countries, he added.Bettel said Luxembourg has achieved economic takeoff through openness, inclusiveness and innovation. Therefore, it does not support bloc confrontation and firmly believes that only by maintaining a cooperative attitude and a spirit of partnership, and through candid communication to enhance mutual trust and understanding, can solutions be found that benefit all parties.Bettel added that Luxembourg, a founding member of the EU, is committed to enhancing mutual trust between Europe and China and promoting the EU-China partnership. He said that Luxembourg is ready to serve as a gateway for open cooperation between China and Europe, noting that China is a trustworthy major power, and Luxembourg looks forward to China playing a pivotal role in world peace and stability.The two sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues of mutual concern.Global Times