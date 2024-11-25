China, Singapore pledge to deepen cooperation on industrial park

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met with Senior Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong on Monday in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.



He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the two sides should focus on the new positioning of bilateral relations, make full use of cooperation platforms such as the Suzhou Industrial Park, and work together to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries.



Noting that Singapore-China relations have been deepening with strong development momentum under the guidance of the two countries' top leaders, Lee said Singapore is willing to work with China to push for new development in major cooperative projects, and further consolidate and upgrade bilateral relations.



The two senior officials also attended the China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park High-Quality Development Forum on Monday. The two sides comprehensively reviewed the achievements of the park in the past 30 years, and mapped out the direction and focus of cooperation for its next stage.



They agreed the two countries should give better play to the pioneering role of the park, deepen institutional reform, and work together to build a world-class science and technology park that is open and innovative.



They also witnessed the signing of cooperation documents.

