Hunan leverages advantages in resources for sericulture

An employee operates devices at a workshop of Yashilin Changsha (International) Silkworm Silk Intellectual Industry Project in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 24, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

Employees collect cocoons at a production line of Yashilin Changsha (International) Silkworm Silk Intellectual Industry Project in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 24, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

An employee works at a big data center of Yashilin Changsha (International) Silkworm Silk Intellectual Industry Project in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 24, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

An employee collects cocoons at a production line of Yashilin Changsha (International) Silkworm Silk Intellectual Industry Project in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 24, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo shows a digital silkworm feed production line of Yashilin Changsha (International) Silkworm Silk Intellectual Industry Project in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 24, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

Silkworms are pictured at Yashilin Changsha (International) Silkworm Silk Intellectual Industry Project in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 24, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

Automated guided vehicles for transporting are pictured at Yashilin Changsha (International) Silkworm Silk Intellectual Industry Project in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 24, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

Hunan has a long history of mulberry planting and silkworm farming. Nowadays, Hunan has leveraged its advantages in resources for sericulture and sped up intelligent transformation to drive this industry to rejuvenate.As one of the intelligent programs, the Yashilin Changsha (International) Silkworm Silk Intellectual Industry Project, funded by Zhongjian Xinke Sericulture Biotechnology Industry Co., Ltd., has realized an industrialized and digital cultivation of silkworms with multiple self-developed production lines and workshops.