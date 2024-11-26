Hunan leverages advantages in resources for sericulture

An employee operates devices at a workshop of Yashilin Changsha (International) Silkworm Silk Intellectual Industry Project in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 24, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)
Employees collect cocoons at a production line of Yashilin Changsha (International) Silkworm Silk Intellectual Industry Project in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 24, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)
An employee works at a big data center of Yashilin Changsha (International) Silkworm Silk Intellectual Industry Project in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 24, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)
An employee collects cocoons at a production line of Yashilin Changsha (International) Silkworm Silk Intellectual Industry Project in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 24, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)
Employees collect cocoons at a production line of Yashilin Changsha (International) Silkworm Silk Intellectual Industry Project in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 24, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)
This photo shows a digital silkworm feed production line of Yashilin Changsha (International) Silkworm Silk Intellectual Industry Project in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 24, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)
Silkworms are pictured at Yashilin Changsha (International) Silkworm Silk Intellectual Industry Project in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 24, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)
Automated guided vehicles for transporting are pictured at Yashilin Changsha (International) Silkworm Silk Intellectual Industry Project in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 24, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)Hunan has a long history of mulberry planting and silkworm farming. Nowadays, Hunan has leveraged its advantages in resources for sericulture and sped up intelligent transformation to drive this industry to rejuvenate.