Tourism resort in China's Ningxia attracts people with unique culture

Tourists pose for photos with performers at an immersive performing arts town in Xixia District of Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Nov. 25, 2024.(Photo: Xinhua)

A performance is staged at an immersive performing arts town in Xixia District of Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Nov. 25, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

A performer stages a show at an immersive performing arts town in Xixia District of Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Nov. 25, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

A performance is staged at an immersive performing arts town in Xixia District of Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Nov. 25, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists pose for photos with performers at an immersive performing arts town in Xixia District of Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Nov. 25, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

A performance is staged to welcome tourists at an immersive performing arts town in Xixia District of Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Nov. 25, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)