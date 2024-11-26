UN humanitarian partners assess flood damage to displaced Gazans

Displaced people walk past a tent damaged in heavy rain in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on Nov. 25, 2024. UN humanitarians said on Monday they and their partners have been evaluating flood damage in a response to multiple sites for displaced Gazans hit by heavy weekend rainfall. (Photo: Xinhua)

UN humanitarians said on Monday they and their partners have been evaluating flood damage in a response to multiple sites for displaced Gazans hit by heavy weekend rainfall.The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said it had received reports that the rains damaged people's tents and other belongings."Our humanitarian partners have been carrying out field visits in multiple areas to assess the impact of the latest rains and to mobilize response efforts," OCHA said. "Our partners estimate that about 1.6 million people live in makeshift shelters across Gaza."The office said that in recent months, preparations ahead of the rainy season were severely restricted by the challenges aid agencies face in bringing sufficient supplies into Gaza.The agencies recently complained that Israeli authorities impeded, delayed or even denied aid shipments into Gaza. Also, gangs last week looted a more than 100-truck aid convoy, hijacking 97 of the vehicles. A UN spokesman said they remain missing."Our partners have assessed about 100 flood-prone areas, which are hosting more than 450,000 men, women and children in Khan Younis, Deir al Balah and in the Rafah area," OCHA said. "At nearly all of these sites, local groups are supporting with preparations for potential rains and floods."The office said sandbags were put in place at 20 sites. However, at 90 percent of the areas assessed by aid partners, there were no workable plans if flooding made the sites uninhabitable.