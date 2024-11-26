UN humanitarian partners assess flood damage to displaced Gazans

Displaced people walk past a tent damaged in heavy rain in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on Nov. 25, 2024. UN humanitarians said on Monday they and their partners have been evaluating flood damage in a response to multiple sites for displaced Gazans hit by heavy weekend rainfall. (Photo: Xinhua)
A boy is seen inside a flooded tent after heavy rain in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on Nov. 25, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)
Sandbags are piled up to prevent flood in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on Nov. 25, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)
Children stand by a tent damaged in heavy rain in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on Nov. 25, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)
People stand by a tent damaged in heavy rain in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on Nov. 25, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)
A woman sits by a tent damaged in heavy rain in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on Nov. 25, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)
People collect items near a tent damaged in heavy rain in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on Nov. 25, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)
A man is seen inside a flooded tent after heavy rain in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on Nov. 25, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)