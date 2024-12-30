People across China prepare for upcoming New Year 2025

Artisans make pomegranate-shaped festive buns in Zaozhuang, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 29, 2024. China is gearing up for the upcoming New Year 2025 with festive decorations and various activities nationwide. (Photo by Wang Hainan/Xinhua)

Customers buy festive decorations at a market in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 29, 2024. (Photo by Liu Jianhua/Xinhua)

Folk artists perform at a market in Zhifu District, Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 29, 2024. (Photo by Sun Wentan/Xinhua)

A cultural parade is held in Wucheng District, Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 29, 2024. (Photo by Hu Xiaofei/Xinhua)