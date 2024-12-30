Chinese FM expresses deep condolence over passing of former US president Jimmy Carter

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry

The Chinese side expresses deep condolences over the passing of former US president Jimmy Carter, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday.







"Former president Carter was a key promoter and decision-maker in the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the US. He has made significant contributions over the years to the development of China-US relations and the friendly exchanges and cooperation between the two countries," Mao said.Carter, the 39th president of the US, died at the age of 100. Carter was "surrounded by his family" at his home in Plains, Georgia, in his final moments, the Carter Center said in a statement on Sunday, according to CNN.US President Joe Biden remembered Carter as a "dear friend" and "extraordinary leader" in a statement on Sunday, while President-elect Donald Trump said Americans owe the former president "a debt of gratitude," according to CNN.According to a release from the White House, Biden said he will order an official state funeral to be held in Washington DC for Carter.Carter served as the 39th President of the US from 1977 to 1981, during which the US and China officially established diplomatic relations. During his presidency, he also facilitated the signing of the Camp David Accords between Egypt and Israel, which was of significant importance to the Middle East peace process. After leaving office, Carter devoted himself to public service and philanthropy for many years, according to CCTV News.Global Times