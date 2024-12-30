Ming family, suspects of telecom frauds based in northern Myanmar prosecuted in China

Latest News

The Wenzhou People's Procuratorate in Zhejiang Province on Monday filed charges against 39 members of the Ming family's "mafia" and associated criminal groups, who had long been operating in northern Myanmar's Kokang Self-Administered Zone. They used armed forces and carried out telecom network fraud and other crimes targeting Chinese citizens. Among those indicted are Ming Guoping, Ming Zhenzhen, Ming Julan, Bi Huijun, Zhou Weichang, Luo Jialiang, and others.The charges include fraud, intentional murder, intentional injury, illegal detention, operating a casino, drug trafficking, and organizing prostitution. The case has been referred to the Wenzhou Intermediate People's Court for trial, according to CCTV News.China's Ministry of Public Security (MPS) in November 2023 announced that Ming Guoping, Ming Julan and Ming Zhenzhen, ringleaders of the telecom and online fraud criminal gang in northern Myanmar's Kokang, have been arrested, and that the chief criminal of the gang Ming Xuechang has committed suicide. All four of them were put on a wanted list with a reward by the police in Wenzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, according to the Xinhua News Agency.According to officers from the Wenzhou Public Security Bureau, in October 2023, in order to evade law enforcement action, the Ming family, after learning that a raid would be conducted on fraud operation centers, decided to transfer the fraud suspects in batches to other locations, Xinhua reported.On the night of October 19, 2023, the family together with the key figures behind the fraud operation arranged armed personnel to transfer the fraud suspects. During the transfer, the suspects realized that they could not return to their home country and decided to escape.While attempting to escape, they were shot by armed personnel, resulting in four Chinese nationals involved in the fraud operation being killed and four others injured. Ming Zhenzhen instructed that the bodies be buried in a remote location.The incident has garnered wide attention. Online rumors claimed that four undercover police officers from Wenzhou had been brutally killed, and some even claimed that the incident had resulted in over a hundred casualties. After investigations, it was found that these rumors were false. The casualties in the "10.20" case were all individuals from the fraud operation centers, not police officers, according to Xinhua.Global Times