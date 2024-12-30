World's longest expressway tunnel under construction in China's Xinjiang

An aerial drone photo shows the expressway linking Urumqi and Yuli County in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 25, 2024.The 22.13-km Tianshan Shengli tunnel, world's longest expressway tunnel, will soon be drilled through. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Workers operate at the construction site of Tianshan Shengli tunnel along the expressway linking Urumqi and Yuli County in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 25, 2024.The 22.13-km Tianshan Shengli tunnel, world's longest expressway tunnel, will soon be drilled through. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

A worker takes measurements at the construction site of Tianshan Shengli tunnel along the expressway linking Urumqi and Yuli County in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Workers operate at the construction site of Tianshan Shengli tunnel along the expressway linking Urumqi and Yuli County in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 19, 2020.The 22.13-km Tianshan Shengli tunnel, world's longest expressway tunnel, will soon be drilled through. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)