PHOTO / CHINA
Hainan sees over 1 million inbound tourists in 2024
By Xinhua Published: Dec 30, 2024 01:40 PM
An overseas tourist enjoys herself at the Dadonghai scenic area in Sanya City, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 28, 2024.

Tourists from Singapore wait for immigration clearance at the Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 28, 2024.

Tourists from Singapore consult a staff member on immigration clearance issues at the Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 28, 2024.

Tourists from Singapore fill in digital arrival cards at the Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 28, 2024.

