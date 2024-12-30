Ring road surrounding national tropical rain forest park in Hainan opens to public traffic

The opening ceremony for a ring road surrounding the national tropical rain forest park is held in Qiongzhong, south China's Hainan Province on Dec. 29, 2024.

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 29, 2024 shows the Qiongzhong section of a ring road surrounding the national tropical rain forest park in south China's Hainan Province.

