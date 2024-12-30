PHOTO / CHINA
Ring road surrounding national tropical rain forest park in Hainan opens to public traffic
By Xinhua Published: Dec 30, 2024 01:44 PM
The opening ceremony for a ring road surrounding the national tropical rain forest park is held in Qiongzhong, south China's Hainan Province on Dec. 29, 2024.

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 29, 2024 shows the Qiongzhong section of a ring road surrounding the national tropical rain forest park in south China's Hainan Province.

