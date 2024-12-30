China dispatches engineering experts to Vanuatu for post-earthquake assessment and relief: Chinese FM

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning

In response to a question regarding China's dispatch of engineering experts to Vanuatu for post-earthquake assessment, Chinese FM spokesperson said China took proactive actions to provide disaster relief assistance to Vanuatu. At the request of the government of Vanuatu, the China Earthquake Administration sent a team of four engineering experts, who arrived in Port Vila, the capital of Vanuatu, on December 30 to conduct scientific examinations of building structures in severely affected areas, safety assessments, and investigations into secondary disasters after the country was hit by a 7.3 magnitude quake on December 17, Chinese FM spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday.This marks the first time China has urgently dispatched a disaster assessment team of experts to a Pacific island country, contributing positively to Vanuatu's post-disaster reconstruction. China is willing to continue providing assistance to Vanuatu based on the development of the disaster relief and actual needs, Mao said.