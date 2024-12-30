Photo: Courtesy of Chinese embassy in Oman

On December 30, 2024, His Excellency Mr. Lyu Jian, the new Chinese Ambassador to Oman, arrived in Muscat to assume his post. Representative of the Omani Government and major officials of the Chinese Embassy welcomed him at the airport.Ambassador Lyu Jian delivered a written speech at the airport, saying that he was greatly honored to serve as China's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Sultanate of Oman, and felt that he shoulder both glorious mission and great responsibility. In recent years, under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping and Omani top leaders, China-Oman political mutual trust has been consolidated, practical cooperation has been fruitful. At present, China-Oman relations stand at a new start and face new opportunities. He will perform his duties conscientiously and make every effort to promote the strategic docking of the joint construction of the 'Belt and Road Initiative' and 'Oman Vision 2040'. He promised to enhance political mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation, and promote people-to-people friendship between China and Oman, together with Omani friends from all walks of life.

The Omani official warmly welcomed Ambassador Lyu Jian to Oman, saying that the Omani government attaches great importance to its relations with China, and will provide all necessary facilitation and support for Ambassador Lyu to perform his important duties. It is believed that with joint efforts of both sides, Oman-China relations will embrace further development.