China calls for enhanced dialogue, managing difference, MOFCOM says about US’ reported plans on tariff, trade-related issues

A spokesperson at the Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said on Thursday that the ministry has always maintained communication with relevant US authorities, reaffirming China's willingness to enhance dialogue and communication, properly manage differences, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, and promote the stable and healthy development of China-US economic and trade relations.The remarks were made in response to media inquiries regarding an executive order signed by US President Donald Trump on his first day in office which did not explicitly mention imposing additional tariffs on China, but he reportedly directed federal agencies to "investigate and remedy" persistent US trade deficits and evaluate the implementation of the China-US phase-one trade deal, and on whether China has started communication with the US economic and trade team."The essence of China-US economic and trade relations lies in achieving mutually beneficial and win-win outcomes, and MOFCOM has always maintained communication with relevant US authorities," Spokesperson He Yadong said at a press conference on Thursday.China hopes that under the strategic guidance of the two countries' leaders, both sides will adhere to the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation, strengthen dialogue and communication, manage differences appropriately, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, and promote the stable and healthy development of China-US economic and trade relations, He said.In response to another media question which said US President Donald Trump didn't move forward with tariffs on Day 1 in the White House, but later claimed that a 10 percent additional tariff on China could be imposed starting February 1, the MOFCOM spokesperson said that China's stance on tariff issues has been consistent, emphasizing that the US' tariff measures do not benefit China, the US, and the world at large.China is willing to work with the US to promote the development of bilateral economic and trade relations in a stable, healthy, and sustainable direction, based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation.Xin Qiang, deputy director of the Center for American Studies at Fudan University, told the Global Times on Thursday that China has always adopted a rational and pragmatic approach to addressing trade and tariff issues. "Through continuous dialogue and communication, seeking solutions acceptable to both sides aligns with the interests of both China and the US," he noted.Facts have proven that while China is actively advancing its opening-up policy, it also possesses the confidence and determination to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese businesses through necessary measures when confronted with unfair trade practices, Xin added.Global Times