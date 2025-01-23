Chinese FM spokesperson responds to whether China plans to have phone conversation with Rubio

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

In response to a question about whether China has plans to have a phone conversation with the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday that "I have no information to provide regarding this specific question." As a matter of principle, it is necessary for high-level Chinese and American officials to maintain contact in an appropriate way, while China will firmly defend its national interests, Mao added.Also on Thursday, in response to a US State Department statement claiming new US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussing China's "dangerous and destabilizing actions in the South China Sea" with Philippines FM Enrique Manalo over phone and underscoring the "ironclad" US defense commitment to Manila, spokesperson Mao Ning said that the US is not a party to the South China Sea issue and has no right to intervene in maritime matters between China and the Philippines.Mao added that "military cooperation between the US and the Philippines should not harm China's sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea, and still less endorse the Philippines' illegal claims." China will continue to take necessary measures to firmly safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, and safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea, said Mao.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokespersons have answered questions related to Rubio several times this week.In response to a question about whether the recent change by the Chinese side in the official translation of the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's surname indicates that he is no longer under sanction by China, spokesperson Mao Ning said that she had not noticed it but would look into it. She added that what was more important was his English name.Regarding the sanction, Mao emphasized that China's sanctions targeted actions and words that harmed China's legitimate rights and interests.On Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun also responded to a question on whether China will consider dropping sanctions against Rubio. Guo stated that China will firmly defend national interests. In the meantime, it's necessary for high-level Chinese and American officials to maintain contact in an appropriate way.Global Times