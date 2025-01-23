Chinese, US families to meet in Shanghai after photos exchange on RedNote

Xiaohongshu (Red Note) Photo: CFP

After the tweet "guys, isn't this just how the world is supposed to be?" garnered 7.8 million views on X, families of the story's protagonists, US netizen Brecken Neumann and Chinese netizen RongRong (pseudonym) are both no longer satisfied with online communications. On Wednesday, Brecken shared his booked flight tickets to China on RedNote, and told the Global Times that " RedNote and new friends have elevated his plans to visit China on his priority list."Recent days have seen lots of American internet users flocking to RedNote as US TikTok users anxiously await the fate of TikTok prior to the US Supreme Court's ruling on January 19.On January 14, a "Hello" on RedNote connected Rong's family from Shanghai with Brecken's family from the southern US state of Mississippi. Rong told the Global Times that after chatting with Brecken on RedNote, she soon discovered that they hit it off, and so they added each other on WeChat. At Rong's suggestion, Brecken's wife also registered for WeChat. Now the four of them have a WeChat group chat called "World Family."The four of them are actively engaged in their group chat, sharing breakfast ideas for their babies, daily parenting experiences and work meals. They also compare the cost of living in their respective countries and exchange stories about their pets."We're around the same age, so we have a lot in common to talk about. It really feels like we're good friends," Rong told the Global Times."It feels amazing because it just shows how many of us are really here to enjoy this short life we have on this Earth together and with our families and kids," Brecken told the Global Times. It is great to form new friendships that no one ever thought were possible, Brecken said.On Wednesday morning, Brecken shared a photo of his family's booked flight tickets to Shanghai, expressing his excitement by saying he will be seeing Rong and her family at the end of March. Rong also mentioned that both families love Disney, so they have already made plans to visit Shanghai Disney Resort together, while other activities are still being planned.In sync with Brecken's excitement, Rong said she always knew that both families would meet one day."I didn't know what to expect before coming to RedNote, but everyone is warm and welcoming," said Brecken, adding that with all different kinds of countries and people coming together now, it certainly is a global village.Rong said that it's not just their story, she feels happy that people from different countries are communicating with each other on RedNote. "The platform built by RedNote has broken down the invisible walls between countries, allowing for a more genuine and deeper understanding of each other," she noted."You and me, From one world, Forever we are one family," just like the lyrics say, the world should be like a family. "Because we are born for love and peace," Rong said.