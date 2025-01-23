Zhengyang Bridge archaeological cabin opens for free reservations, featuring water-harnessing beast relic







Visitors look over the water-harnessing beast of the Zhengyang Bridge in Beijing on January 22. Photo: Beijing Daily



On Wednesday, the Zhengyang Bridge archaeological cabin in Beijing officially opened for free reservations following initial pressure testing. Additionally, a water-harnessing beast made its debut at the bridge.

The bridge archaeological cabin is located south of Zhengyang Gate's Arrow Tower in the Dongcheng district and the north end of Qianmen Street. The Zhengyang bridge is an important node on the Beijing Central Axis and was added to the ninth batch of municipal-level cultural relic protection units in 2023.

The Zhengyang Bridge water-harnessing beast, which is a significant Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) relic, was unearthed in 2021. Remarkably, its original position remained the same for centuries.

An engaging exhibit themed "Divine Beasts of China: Celebrating Qianmen." The exhibit features collaborations with intangible cultural heritage craftsmen and time-honored brands, as well as an interactive experience: AI photography sessions themed around the central axis.

A scroll of The Kangxi Emperor's Southern Inspection Tour on display depicts the architectural complex of Zhengyang Gate, including the Arrow Tower, the city gate tower, the barbican entrance and the Zhengyang archway. Of the bridge's three arches, the central and southern arches have now been excavated, while the northern oneremains buried beneath a main road. All four corners of the bridge are each guarded by an ancient water-harnessing beast sculpture.

According to the Beijing News, Wang Tiefeng, director of Dongcheng District's Culture and Tourism Bureau, the excavation of the water-harnessing beast relic has provided precise coordinates for reconstructing the spatial positioning of the Zhengyang Bridge. The preservation and exhibition of this site will not only enhance the general public's understanding of Beijing's urban history but also integrate the site with the Zhengyang Gate, the Zhengyang archway and the Qianmen Street to form a historically and culturally rich public urban space.

Also on Wednesday, the "Qianmen Plus" 2025 New Year Carnival was launched. Running through March 31, the event combines traditional Chinese culture with urban heritage and features a variety of activities such as exhibits and Chinese New Year markets.

