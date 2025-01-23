Enhancing cross-border crackdown on telecom fraud conducive to regional tourism

Illustration: Tang Tengfei/GT

Director-General of the Department of Asian Affairs of China's Foreign Ministry Liu Jinsong on Wednesday met separately with Ambassador of Thailand to China Chatchai Viriyavejakul and Ambassador of Myanmar to China Tin Maung Swe. Liu expressed concerns and discussed cooperation in cracking down on cross-border telecom fraud during their meetings, according to a release from China's Foreign Ministry.The ambassadors of Thailand and Myanmar to China noted that they attach great importance to China's concerns and are deeply saddened by the vicious cases that have recently occurred in the border region. They acknowledged the serious threat posed by telecom fraud and voiced their respective governments' commitment to resolutely combating such crimes through comprehensive measures and international cooperation.The meeting, held amid a growing series of events and statements from China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) against telecom fraud, demonstrates that China and its ASEAN partners are intensifying their collective efforts to combat telecom fraud, which have already achieved preliminary results.Six Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) countries have achieved fruitful results in combating telecommunication fraud and other criminal activities. Through jointly carrying out an operation from August to December last year, law enforcement agencies from Cambodia, China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam cracked down on more than 160 cases mainly involving telecommunication fraud, according to the Lancang-Mekong Integrated Law Enforcement and Security Cooperation Center, according to Xinhua.Recently, serious cases of telecom fraud have occurred in the area along the Thailand-Myanmar border, threatening and harming the legitimate interests of citizens of China and other countries. These crimes, which are characterized by a combination of organized crime, high technology, industrialization and transnational operations, have triggered concerns and alarm among Chinese tourists and netizens.The Chinese side is willing to strengthen bilateral and multilateral law enforcement cooperation with ASEAN countries to create a safe environment for the people of all countries to travel with peace of mind, and to maintain good order for exchanges and cooperation among neighboring countries, including normal tourism and cultural activities, Liu said during the meeting on Wednesday.For related countries, strengthening cooperation with China and meeting each other halfway is beneficial for maintaining good order in exchanges and cooperation with neighboring countries, including normal tourism and cultural activities. By strengthening cooperation in combating telecom fraud, related countries can effectively reduce the occurrence of such crimes and incidents, enhance tourists' sense of safety, and boost their confidence in tourism in the region.The Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is set to visit China early next month, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties and rebuild trust among Chinese tourists, Thailand's English-language news website Nation Thailand reported on Tuesday.Joint efforts to combat telecom fraud will help improve the tourism images of related countries, demonstrating their commitment to the safety of visitors and thereby attracting more tourists. As tourists' confidence is restored, the tourism industry will gradually recover, driving the development of related sectors and promoting economic growth.In recent years, China and ASEAN countries have established a solid cooperative foundation in the fields of tourism and cultural activities, with increasing exchanges and interactions, resulting in strong growth momentum. As people's demand for cultural experiences and tourism continues to rise, there is immense potential for cooperation in areas such as sharing tourism resources, cultural exchanges and festival collaboration.If China and ASEAN countries can continue to work together to combat telecom fraud, it can lead to better results, addressing the root causes and hidden dangers of the problem. It is believed that the improved legal order and regulatory environment will bring brighter prospects for the tourism sector in ASEAN countries amid deepening regional economic integration.The author is a reporter with the Global Times. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn