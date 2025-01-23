Ten key terms for 2025

Photo: VCG

Currently, the world is experiencing unprecedented changes in a century that are accelerating. As the world enters 2025, what major trends in global dynamics, politics, and economic development can we anticipate in this year? Global Times, in collaboration with renowned experts and scholars from both China and abroad, has selected 10 key terms for our readers' reference.In the 2025 geopolitical landscape, the "Global South" is expected to play a more significant and resilient role in international affairs.The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) will continue to expand its footprint in the Global South, after galvanizing nearly $1 trillion in investment globally.The BRICS alliance will gain momentum in 2025, pushing for reforms in international financial institutions to better reflect the economic realities of the "Global South."The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will also play a crucial role in strengthening the "Global South" in 2025, focusing on security, economic and cultural cooperation. These collaborative efforts will enhance the resilience of the "Global South" and promote a more balanced and equitable global order. By 2025, over 75 percent of the population of the "Global South" will have access to internet, enabling greater participation in the global digital economy.Climate change will remain a critical issue, and the "Global South" will advocate for more ambitious and equitable climate policies. In 2025, the "Global South" is expected to lead in the adoption of renewable energy technologies.To predict the macroeconomic operations in 2025 based on the overall development trend, I think two characteristics are noteworthy: The international economy is undergoing "changes" while the Chinese economy remains "stable."Although the world economy is expected to maintain a stable recovery in 2025, with an overall GDP growth rate of around 3 percent, great uncertainty persists. The economic policies of the US, both domestically and globally, will likely change significantly. This may bring about a series of conflicts and contradictions in the international economy.From a domestic perspective, China's economic growth target for 2025 is expected to be set at around 5 percent, with "stabilization" as the main objective. However, considering external pressures, it is not easy to stabilize the GDP growth rate at around 5 percent. One of the typical pressures comes from the US. Nevertheless, the comprehensive positive factors that China has, along with the trade complementarity that exists between the two countries, suggest that trade between China and the US will not contract sharply in the short term.In 2025, the policy of stabilizing the property market through simultaneous measures from both the demand and supply sides is expected to be reinstated. Macro policies will prioritize "expanding domestic demand on all fronts," especially through the implementation of more proactive fiscal policies and moderately loose monetary policies to boost consumption. With the support of macro policies and the stable operation of the real economy, both the stock and financial markets are expected to trend toward stabilization. 2025 will be a year of steady progress for China's economy.As the year 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, global governance is set to become a hot topic. On one hand, at this significant juncture, security governance and economic governance within the international multilateral system will face challenges. On the other hand, the world is likely to encounter "order shocks."As one of the victorious countries in World War II and the most powerful country at that time, the US actively participated in the reconstruction of the international order and the formulation of rules, but the power politics gene "based on strength" and the diplomacy rooted in Christian values have led the US to gradually become an unconstructive force in an increasingly multipolar world.In recent years, the ability of the US to manage international affairs has declined, resulting in a greater reliance on power and bullying tactics. The country has frequently threatened to withdraw from international organizations and has engaged in "clique politics."As far as European politics is concerned, this year will mark a watershed moment. Last year's European Parliament elections demonstrated a significant advance of far-right parties, a steady retreat of mainstream political parties and increased infighting. This year, Europe will continue to grapple with the impact of far-right politics, with the political movements in France and Germany serving as benchmarks.Against this backdrop, there may be a window of opportunity for the transformation of the international order. The world is likely to face the challenge of global governance moving from a "governance deficit" to a "governance vacuum." The more complex the international situation becomes, the more important it is to firmly uphold the authority of the UN. China needs to demonstrate its ability to maintain stability and, in particular, to project stability from its neighborhood to a broader region. This is a necessary condition for achieving national and regional economic development.Resolving conflicts in today's interconnected world requires patience and deft diplomacy. Multipolar peace is a way of envisioning the peace-to-come; it's not merely a state absent of war, but rather a situation in which human affairs can be modulated constructively toward common aims, and where differences can be accommodated as an intrinsic part of the work of peace-making. Seeking to impose peace through diktat isn't a viable approach in a world where a unipolar hegemon no longer dominates.The idea of multipolarity contrasts with bipolar peace - that is, a peace involving multiple parties versus a peace that's framed by a small number.A viable peace in a multipolar world must, by necessity, be inclusive. The security interests of one cannot usurp those of others. Multipolar peace emphasizes on the necessity of the indivisibility of security if a positive peace is to be framed and enacted. Institutions need to be invented or re-invented to reinforce non-violent dispute resolution mechanisms focused on creating stronger peaceful outcomes.Therefore, the pursuit of peace in the 21st century must be premised on a multipolar reality. This, by necessity, calls for a different style of statecraft and conduct, one anchored in a commitment to consensus building rather than the imposition of solutions.The Republican Party, led by Donald Trump, achieved a comprehensive victory in the latest presidential campaign. The foundation of the "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) movement is actually rooted in Neo-Jacksonism. When president Andrew Jackson (1829-37) governed, the US was in a period of territorial expansion, focusing on expanding American influence and ensuring the US' dominant position in the "New World."This context helps explain why Trump made claims that Canada should join the US as "the 51st state" and didn't rule out the "use of military force to seize control of the Panama Canal and Greenland."Therefore, from the perspective of foreign policy, Trump's administration is considered a continuation of Neo-Jacksonism.As the Year of the Snake arrives, China's further opening of its doors to global tourism will showcase a more open and developed China to the world. China's expanding visa-free entry policies will make travel easier for more countries, while advancements in mobile payment systems and technology from Chinese companies will simplify travel, shopping and staying in China for international visitors.Through social media, we have had a glimpse into China's breathtaking transformation: ancient wonders impeccably restored, futuristic cities powered by groundbreaking technology and cultural landmarks cherished by its people. In 2025, these marvels will no longer remain confined to domestic audiences but will shine on the global stage.Cutting-edge technologies such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and world-leading digital media arts will offer tourists the chance to relive ancient China in ways never before imagined.In this Year of the Snake, China will embrace the idea that welcoming people from diverse countries and cultures fosters connection and understanding. Arts and culture are the foundation upon which societies and nations thrive, fostering cultural exchange that, in turn, fuels commerce and trade.It is time for China's world-class creative industries to gain the recognition they deserve on the global stage. China's artistic achievements, unparalleled since ancient times, will ascend to new heights in the modern era. With a rich history spanning 5,000 years, China's tapestry of creativity is poised to move beyond the West's preconceived notions of traditional arts and crafts, showcasing cutting-edge innovation in digital media, contemporary art, cinema, animation, design, gaming, music, culinary arts and more.In 2025, China will once again become the world's destination.Climate concerns in 2025 can be summarized in five key features: First, the global average temperature is expected to continue rising - the year 2024 was the hottest year on record, at 1.55 C above pre-industrial temperatures; second, extreme weather events, including heat waves, droughts, floods and storms, are anticipated to become more frequent and severe; third, sea level rise will continue to threaten coastal areas as glaciers and polar ice caps melt; fourth, ocean acidification will intensify, adversely affecting marine ecosystems; finally, biodiversity will continue to be undermined, with many species potentially at risk of extinction.Climate "alarm bells" are ringing again, and debates related to global climate cooperation and the politics of climate change are likely to intensify in 2025.The implementation of climate finance for developing countries, particularly the allocation and utilization of climate finance, will be in the spotlight. As developed countries face increased pressure to fulfill their commitments to provide climate finance, their efforts to shift focus and discredit developing countries are likely to intensify.The US has announced the decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement again. Extreme weather events will be frequent and severe in the new year, and how to respond to mitigate the impacts of climate change and deal with the aftermath better is what the international community and countries have to focus on.The next 12 months will continue to see the progressive expansion of the use of national currencies for both trade settlements and for development finance. The weaponization of post-Bretton Woods payments systems - the US dollar-dominated SWIFT network in particular - has undermined confidence in the security and impartiality of these systems. The sanctioning of countries from the use of such systems to settle cross-border trade is also a hallmark of the weaponization of the global payments system that has long dominated transnational economic exchanges.BRICS has embarked on an initiative to provide member countries with a platform that supports cross-border trade settlements using national currencies. A BRICS Clear platform, with accompanying institutions to provide insurance and liquidity, is expected to be revealed sometime in 2025. In parallel, the BRICS' New Development Bank continues to expand its capacity to provide development finance to member nations in national currencies. The institutional and technical pieces are being designed and put into place.The BRICS organization has expanded its footprint, most recently welcoming Indonesia. The expansion of the share of BRICS countries (including both formal members and partners) in the global economy is the real conditions that will enable the progressive expansion of currency diversification.Development can be financed without dependence on the US dollar. Currency diversification enables national sovereign development.China has entered the fastest era of population aging. From 2024 to 2035, the number of people aged 60 and above is projected to increase from 310 million, 22 percent of the population, to a peak of over 500 million, more than 40 percent. China is poised to become the largest potential "silver economy" in the world.The "silver economy" encompasses both the products and services provided to the elderly, and the preparations made for a deeply aging society.From the demand side, first, the large-scale elderly population inherently holds a vast potential market, containing significant business opportunities. Second, a new force of younger elderly groups is emerging. The three "baby booms" in China represent the mainstream of the "silver economy." They are the largest high-net-worth segment in the "silver economy." The transformation of this potential market into an effective market is expected to accelerate.From the supply side, the first "silver economy" policy document outlines 26 specific measures in four areas. The expansion and optimization of silver products and services are steadily progressing, with the market supply system advancing toward large-scale, standardized, clustered and branded development.Humanity - the values of empathy, ethics, understanding and shared responsibility - emerges as a critical counterbalance. These values offer a moral compass to guide our actions, reminding us that the ultimate purpose of progress is to improve lives and foster connections. Humanity ensures that technological advancements are applied thoughtfully, not just efficiently. It challenges us to see beyond borders and divisions, advocating for solutions that consider diverse perspectives and uphold dignity for all. Without such grounding values, the rise of nationalism and geopolitical tensions risks widening economic disparities, while rapid technological change may outpace society's capacity to manage its consequences.As an undergraduate studying history, I was struck by the enduring lesson that in the final analysis, humanity conquers all. Time and time again, history reveals that societies thrive when they prioritize collaboration, empathy and justice - and falter when they neglect these values. From the rebuilding of nations after conflicts to the forging of global alliances, the thread of humanity has often been the decisive factor in overcoming adversity and creating a better future. This foundation in history continues to inform my perspective on leadership and education today.Humanity particularly matters in 2025 because it reminds us of our interconnectedness when nationalism and technological disruption threaten to divide us. It encourages collaboration over competition, understanding over alienation and purpose over the mere pursuit of prosperity. Without humanity as a counterbalance, the risks of polarization, inequality and unintended consequences from technology will only grow.