Exclusive: From ‘darkness’ to ‘rebirth’: Chinese actress Zhao Lusi discloses her battle against depression

Chinese actress Zhao Lusi Photo: Courtesy of Youku

The health of Chinese actress Zhao Lusi made headlines recently, sparking wide public discussion. On Wednesday, Zhao gave an exclusive interview to the Global Times, sharing for the first time with media her struggle with depression. According to her description, it was a journey from "the darkest moments" to a "rebirth."Zhao is known for her roles in dramas like Hidden Love, Love Like the Galaxy, and The Story of Pearl Girl. In early January, the 26-year-old young star revealed on her Sina Weibo that she has been suffering from depression, which soon triggered public concerns over her physical condition.Zhao told the Global Times that she started experiencing symptoms of depression several years ago. However, she chose to ignore her health condition due to concerns about disappointing her family, friends, and fans. To maintain her demanding work schedule, she relied on sleep aids to ensure she could work.Due to an inner fear of being perceived as not working hard enough by others, Zhao seldom took breaks. Under such pressure, symptoms of anxiety gradually became a part of her life.The long-suppressed depression and negative emotions were triggered by external factors, leading to symptoms of dissociative disorders, which not only affected her mental health but also caused neurological damage.During the interview, she revealed that after a period of treatment, her condition has significantly improved.During a recent check-up, her doctor reported a substantial recovery from her dissociative symptoms. Initially unable to take care of herself and having delayed physical sensations, she is now able to live a normal life, a transformation that, though difficult, has brought her immense joy.Currently, Zhao said she has been undergoing treatment for over one month, with the entire course of treatment expected to last three to four months. Her doctors are regulating her hormone levels via medication.Zhao told the Global Times that, in addition to medical treatment, she has been actively seeking self-help methods to emerge from the shadows of depression.Over the past few years, Zhao recalled she has found solace in various hobbies such as visiting coffee shops, opening a dessert store, playing music, and painting, all of which have helped alleviate her stress and symptoms."I sought out everything that could provide me with mental support, so my depression has been alleviated," she said, suggesting that those who haven't found hobbies should start with something that interests them. "Don't let yourself be trapped in physical pain or mental confinement."After the recent illness, Zhao said she has also dedicated herself to philanthropy to support vulnerable groups. "These experiences have been like a ray of sunshine, illuminating and healing my heart.""You feel a sense of freshness, a sense of power. This method is actually a form of self-rescue... Coupled with medication to control physical symptoms, you need to exercise and engage in social activities. This prevents you from constantly focusing on the negative aspects of your illness. Gradually, you will find solutions and notice yourself improving day by day," she told the Global Times.Zhao said these experiences have given her the courage to stand up and tell everyone that depression is not something to be feared."I believe my recovery is due to my actively seeking to understand this illness. Once you understand it, you'll find it's not as scary as it seems, and there are many solutions available," she said, calling on those affected by depression not to isolate themselves but to approach treatment with a positive mindset and engage in social activities, such as philanthropy, to feel the love from the outside world.During the interview, Zhao also called for an end to the stigmatization and trivialization of depression.She noted that many people online trivialize depression. Depression is not an excuse for shirking responsibility, nor should it be used to cover up any incomprehensible behavior. Patients with depression can still work, as she herself has proven."As a highly sensitive person, you become more attuned to the world around you. I see this as both a gift and a burden, depending on how you balance it," she said.Zhao has confirmed to the Global Times that she will make a public appearance on Saturday, hoping to show her supporters, including those overseas, that their concern has been a source of warmth and strength for her."If this were a script, I would find such a plot quite 'bizarre,' but it did happen." Looking back on this experience, she revealed that she once felt despair, describing it as the "darkest moment." But now, she feels a sense of "rebirth," with more hope and courage to face the future."I want to say the support and encouragement everyone gives me is incredibly valuable. Thus, I also hope to use my own strength to help as many people as I can, especially those who are struggling with mental health issues," she said.